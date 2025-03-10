Charger Report

Chargers lock down another free agent, re-sign Bradley Bozeman

Chris Roling

While reports said they signed a free-agent cornerback to a notable deal, the Los Angeles Chargers were busy confirming re-signing some of their own players

Monday, the team announced the re-signing of center Bradley Bozeman, locking down the guy who arrived and started in front of Justin Herbert last year. 

Bozeman, 30, ranked in the middle of the pack amongst centers in PFF grades last year. 

A return for Bozeman was never out of the question and it doesn’t stop the interior of the offensive line from being a notable need for the Chargers this offseason. The guard spots around the center position remain major question marks, too. 

For now, the Chargers re-up with a guy in Bozeman who knows the system and can start if necessary. Otherwise, he’s fantastic depth to keep in town for at least one more season.

