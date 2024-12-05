Chargers look good for not trading for Diontae Johnson
Back near the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Chargers felt like one of the obvious fits for Diontae Johnson.
Turns out the Chargers made the right move by staying away.
In fact, the Chargers didn’t make a move for a wideout at the deadline and Johnson was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Baltimore Ravens.
Not all that long after, the Ravens have suspended Johnson for conduct detrimental to the team, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that he refused to enter a recent game when asked.
So, while Quentin Johnston has had drop issues, Ladd McConkey battles multiple injuries, and DJ Chark can’t even earn playing time, the Chargers still appear to have dodged a problem, had they listened to internet hype and traded for Johnson.
Wide receiver is perhaps the biggest need for the Chargers to address next offseason. But if one had to guess, Johnson won’t be on the team’s radar at all when he hits the open market.
