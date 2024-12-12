Chargers lose breakout player in 2025 NFL free agency predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers have seen a plethora of different players contribute to their franchise's turnaround in 2024. Jesse Minter has his defensive unit playing at an all-time high, surrendering a league-best 15.9 points per game.
One contributor on the defensive line has been Poona Ford, the massive defensive tackle helping anchor the trenches. Ford is having a solid year, recording 33 tackles, five tackles for a loss, nine quarterback hits, three sacks and one interception. The Chargers signed him to a relatively cheap one-year deal, so he's set to hit free agency in 2025.
Bleacher Report predicts that Ford will head to the Cleveland Browns next season: "Signing a veteran who isn't going to command a huge contract would be smart, and Poona Ford has put together a solid season with the Chargers this year."
Given Ford's impressive season though, there's plenty of reason to believe the Chargers want Ford back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ breakout star sends message to fans after mistake vs. Chiefs
Justin Herbert injury update: QB's status up in the air for Week 15
Even Chiefs' Travis Kelce admits what Chargers fans already know