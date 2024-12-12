Charger Report

Chargers lose breakout player in 2025 NFL free agency predictions

One of the Chargers' top defenders leaves for another AFC team in this scenario.

Andrew Parsaud

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have seen a plethora of different players contribute to their franchise's turnaround in 2024. Jesse Minter has his defensive unit playing at an all-time high, surrendering a league-best 15.9 points per game.

One contributor on the defensive line has been Poona Ford, the massive defensive tackle helping anchor the trenches. Ford is having a solid year, recording 33 tackles, five tackles for a loss, nine quarterback hits, three sacks and one interception. The Chargers signed him to a relatively cheap one-year deal, so he's set to hit free agency in 2025.

Bleacher Report predicts that Ford will head to the Cleveland Browns next season: "Signing a veteran who isn't going to command a huge contract would be smart, and Poona Ford has put together a solid season with the Chargers this year."

Given Ford's impressive season though, there's plenty of reason to believe the Chargers want Ford back.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

