Chargers lose vs Buccaneers: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 15
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 8-6 on the 2024 season after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday. This was the Chargers' second straight loss and have now dropped three of their last four games.
Quick Takeaways:
Defense can't get it done: The Chargers defense has been stellar all year, especially in terms of holding opponents to low scores. It wasn't the same story against the Buccaneers, as Baker Mayfield threw for four touchdowns on the day, two of those going to Mike Evans.
McConkey picks up where he left off: After missing last week, McConkey came out swinging on the first drive, catching three passes for 23 yards and one touchdown. He'd end the day with five catches for 58 yards, but still a solid game for the Chargers' stellar rookie wideout.
Top Stat
9: The amount of total tackles Daiyan Henley and Elijah Molden each had, tied for the team lead on the day. Molden also added in a tackle for a loss.
Player of the Game
Ladd McConkey: Seeing him get back up to speed in a hurry was a good sign for the Chargers despite the loss. They'll need him badly on a short week up ahead.
What's Next
The Chargers have a quick turnaround, as they'll host the rival Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The Broncos won handily against the Colts, so they currently take possession of second place in the AFC West. The Chargers will need to stop the bleeding with a win in four days.
