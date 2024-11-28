Chargers lose J.K. Dobbins in 2025 free agency projections
J.K. Dobbins is currently on pace for career-highs in basically every category. His first four years with the Baltimore Ravens were injury-riddled, putting a cap on his true potential.
Since signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins has shown what he's capable of. He has 158 carries for 766 yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games, 39 yards shy of his career-high 805 as a rookie in 2020. He left the Chargers' Week 12 game early with a knee injury, so his numbers may take now that he is set to miss at least one game.
However, this season may land him a large payday in the offseason. Bleacher Report suggested that the rival Las Vegas Raiders pry Dobbins away from the Chargers in 2025: "The Silver and Black might want to look at a division rival to find their next starter. J.K. Dobbins has finally managed to stay healthy long enough to showcase what he can do. Perhaps he should take that show to Vegas."
This would be a major shakeup in the AFC West. And while Dobbins misses time in Week 13, Chargers fans want to see more of a rookie running back who could play a big role in the future.
