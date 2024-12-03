Chargers lose starter to Seahawks in free agency projections
The Los Angeles Chargers have improved their offensive line in many ways this season. The big-hitter was selecting Joe Alt in the first round to pair with Rashawn Slater. They needed a center after releasing Corey Linsley, who had been at the position since 2021.
Enter Bradley Bozeman, who's had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers signing Bozeman to a one-year, 1.125 million deal in the offseason was one of the more under-the-radar moves they made. While Bozeman isn't a star center by any means, he gets the job done. He's allowed two sacks in 735 offensive snaps this year, according to PFF.
Bleacher Report believes the Chargers will be looking for a center once again, as they predict Bozeman heads to the NFC West and signs with the Seattle Seahawks: "Bozeman isn't a game-changer by any means but has been having a solid year in Los Angeles. He could be brought in to at least give Oluwatimi some competition and shouldn't be expensive on the open market, which is good for an organization that's currently projected to begin the spring in the negative for cap space, per Over The Cap."
The interior of the offensive line has been a weak point for the Chargers, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Jim Harbaugh and Co. dedicate an early-round pick and/or a high-profile free agent to the mix this offseason.
