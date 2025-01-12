Chargers lose vs. Texans: Quick analysis and takeaways from wild-card defeat
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024-25 season came to an abrupt end, as the team was decimated by the Houston Texans 32-12 in the wild-card round.
After opening up a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Texans would put up 23 unanswered on their way to a blowout victory.
Before we put a bow on this season, let's break down the action from the Chargers' disappointing wild-card loss.
Quick Takeaways
Dreadful quarterback performance: Quarterback Justin Herbert had the worst game of his season at the worst possible time. Herbert's four interceptions helped decide this one.
Woeful offensive line: Herbert's performance was bad, and his offensive line could take some of the blame. It seemed like every time Herbert went back to pass, a defender was in his mug. The Chargers allowed four sacks.
Top Stat
Four interceptions: The interceptions are going to tell the story of this one. The defense put up a great performance but didn't get any help from a struggling offense.
The four interceptions were more than he threw the entire regular season.
Player of the Game
Derwin James: The defense delivered nearly every chance they could. Derwin James was all over the field.
The Chargers star had an early fumble recovery as well as an interception that he was robbed of by replay review.
There's not much to be happy about as a Chargers fan. However, the defense showed up for the moment.
