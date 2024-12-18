Chargers lose underrated free-agent LB to 49ers in projections
One of the more surprising events of the last few seasons was San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell deciding to not play anymore during an actual game. Campbell made headlines by literally walking out on his team during the third quarter of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Niners will likely be looking for a fringe starter that can also provide valuable depth in free agency. Bleacher Report believes that Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye is the perfect fit for their opening.
"Dye is a good backup option on the second level, as he's served in that role and contributed on special teams throughout his career. Also, the 28-year-old fits the mold of what the organization covets at the position as an athletic backer."
Dye is in the midst of a career year, as he's totaled 47 tackles, two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks this season with three games left.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Can Chargers clinch a playoff berth in Week 16?
Chargers' embattled CB leaves for NFC in free agency forecast
Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman under fire for miserable second-half showings
Derwin James has one word to describe Chargers after blowout loss
Opponents have figured out how to stop Justin Herbert’s Chargers offense