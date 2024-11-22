Chargers losing Jesse Minter gains even more steam
Jesse Minter has helped orchestrate one of the NFL's best defenses in 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers are playing at a different level thanks to Minter, who followed head coach Jim Harbaugh from Michigan.
Minter's unit is currently No.1 in points allowed (14.5 per game) tied for third-most in sacks (34). This is great, as the Chargers potentially have a serious contender that can compete with the likes of the elite AFC teams. They'll be able to put that to the test on Monday night, as they host the electric Baltimore Ravens.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Chargers could lose a key piece of their staff. Minter's already been tagged as a prime head coaching candidate for 2025 according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
"Minter has a track record," Pelissero wrote. "Players respect and love him. He doesn't pretend he knows everything and is willing to learn. Jim Harbaugh is already serving as Minter's head-coaching campaign manager in media interviews. That alone should land Minter a longer look come January."
Should Minter leave for a head coach position next year, it'd be hard to replace the impact he's had on the Chargers in just a short amount of time.
