Chargers won't snap losing streak to Chiefs, says NFL Week 14 picks
The Los Angeles Chargers are playing in what's being called the 'game of the week' by many. They'll head to Kansas City for a Sunday night matchup with the Chiefs, expected to be a fiery game between the longtime rivals.
The Chargers have lost their last six games against the Chiefs, including a 17-10 Week 4 loss at home this year. They aren't the same team from nine weeks ago, as the Chargers are now 8-4 and have caught fire heading into the final month of the regular season.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports doesn't think the losing streak will end on Sunday night, as he picked the Chiefs to win 27-21.
"This is one of the best games of the week," Prisco wrote. "The Chargers are playing consecutive road games against a team with added rest. Advantage to the Chiefs. The Chiefs have won a lot of close games and I think they will win another here as Patrick Mahomes gets the best of the Chargers defense."
This is shaping up to be an extremely competitive game. Final Chargers vs. Chiefs predictions, like odds, vary greatly.
