Chargers have another major offensive problem that isn't WR
At some points during this season, the Los Angeles Chargers offense would stall. Offenses hit rough patches all the time, but there's something deeper that needs to be talked about when looking at the Chargers.
Rookie Ladd McConkey has already proved to be the team's best weapon, as he's racked up 815 yards and four touchdowns this season. The problem, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic, is that the Chargers don't have another capable pass catcher of beating man coverage.
McConkey can, given his superb route running. Outside of him, nobody on the team has an answer when facing defenses that show man coverage. Popper flaunted the idea of the Chargers seriously addressing the tight end spot, as they don't have a capable receiving option at the position with Will Dissly as the starter.
"This is not just a receiver problem," Popper wrote. "The Chargers are missing a legitimate receiving tight end. Dissly is having a career season. But among those 88 players with at least 50 targets, Dissly ranks 88th in EPA per target against man coverage, according to TruMedia."
A true receiving threat at the tight end position could solve the Chargers' woes against man coverage next season. Joe Hortiz knows about the advantages of having a game-changing tight end from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, as Mark Andrews consistently wins battles against any coverage thrown his way.
The Chargers can't fix this problem now, they're going to need people to step up so defenses don't zero in on their fatal flaw.
