Chargers make interesting roster move before Week 9 vs. Browns
Normally, a team like the Los Angeles Chargers churning the bottom of the roster and practice squad isn’t all that big of a deal.
But the Chargers announcing a roster move in the form of adding Caleb Murphy to the practice squad ahead of Week 9 is rather interesting.
Murphy, after all, was a prolific pass-rusher in college at Grand Valley State and the Chargers clearly feel the need for depth there.
This, after it was unclear whether Joey Bosa suffered another injury upon his return in Week 8. And Bud Dupree, who has become notorious with fans at this point, has been struggling during his time in the rotation.
Either way, this likely isn’t the only roster move the Chargers will file this week, given all the injuries, and maybe, just maybe, because that NFL trade deadline is getting closer.
