Chargers make late roster moves before Week 8 vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Chargers made two minor roster moves ahead of the Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
There, the Chargers announced the elevations of wide receivers Jaylen Johnson and Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.
The elevations arrive as the Chargers see a stunning seven of Justin Herbert’s weapons on the injury report this week. On the final injury report, two wideouts are “doubtful” and three more are “questionable.”
Reagor, notably, was elevated during the Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and had the infamous touchdown-turned-touchback.
The roster moves on Saturday would appear to mean that the offense must wait yet another week to see DJ Chark fully activated and cleared.
Both players elevated will revert back to the practice squad on the Monday after the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers QB Justin Herbert quietly broke Patrick Mahomes' record
Chargers urged to target Panthers WR Diontae Johnson at NFL trade deadline
Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains addressing team before practice
Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Saints, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction