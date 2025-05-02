Chargers make the obvious contract choice on Zion Johnson and what it means
The Los Angeles Chargers went the predictable route with the decision on the fifth-year option for former first-round pick Zion Johnson.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on Johnson, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
The option would have locked in Johnson for another year, albeit at a $17.560 million cap hit.
Given this development at the fifth-year option deadline, Johnson now heads into a make-or-break season before going to free agency. He’s struggled to play starter-level ball and continued that into Year 1 of the Harbaugh reset, with both guard spots being two of the biggest needs on the roster going into free agency.
After the arrival of Mekhi Becton on the open market, Harbaugh and the Chargers confirmed that Johnson will get a chance to start at center over the summer. He’ll compete with the re-signed Bradley Bozeman and new arrival Andre James.
Still just 25 years old, Johnson could be anything from a starter the team hopes to re-sign to a training camp cut, depending on how things go from here.
The most predictable part of the process, however, is now over.
