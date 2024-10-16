Chargers make initial roster moves before Week 7 vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers made some small roster moves as the team starts prep for the Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tuesday, the team announced it released linebacker Blake Lynch from the practice squad and signed McCallan Castles in the vacant spot.
Castles, an undrafted rookie formerly of California and UC Davis notably, spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. With names like Junior Colson getting healthy again at linebacker on the active roster, it’s not surprising to see a housekeeping move like this to reinforce depth elsewhere.
This move comes on the heels of the Chargers using the Monday after the game to bolster depth at cornerback by signing free agent Eli Apple. He, too, at least initially, will start on the practice squad.
With an extended wait until Monday night’s game against the Cardinals and injuries to juggle, this probably won’t be the last of Chargers roster moves this week.
