Chargers WR Mike Williams starts training camp on PUP list
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is already on the shelf with an injury as the team starts training camp.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers shifted Williams to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as players reported for camp.
Williams rejoined the Chargers this offseason via free agency as the team hoped to improve the stability of the wideout depth chart around Justin Herbert.
But Williams had trouble staying on the field during his last season with the Chargers (2023) and at the age of 30, was something of a small gamble due to his attendance issues over the last few seasons.
Now, the Chargers go forward with second-rounder Tre Harris (provided his contract holdout ends soon) alongside Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey in the offense. A rookie like KeAndre Lambert-Smith and depth options like Brenden Rice will get more chances to prove themselves while Williams is out, too.
