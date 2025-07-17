Chargers WR Mike Williams retires from NFL as training camp starts
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to retire from the NFL.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams' agent informed the Chargers this week that he’s retiring from the league at the age of 30.
Williams re-joined the Chargers this offseason as a free agent in the hopes of finding a spark with Justin Herbert again. But as players reported to training camp this week, Williams was placed on the PUP list with a mysterious injury.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers named top trade destination for angry WR
The Chargers will move forward with second-round pick Tre Harris, though he has yet to report for camp as one of the many rookie holdouts across the NFL from that round right now.
Without Williams and Harris, the Chargers are back to square one at wideout, with Ladd McConkey the No. 1 option and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston still attempting to shake the bust label.
