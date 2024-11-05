Chargers 'looked into' Mike Williams trade before Steelers-Jets deal
Many expected the Los Angeles Chargers to be active during the NFL trade deadline. However, as the hours continue to tick down on the deadline, no move has been made by the franchise. One franchise that is making moves is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their latest move may even disappoint Chargers fans.
Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have reported that the Steelers and the New York Jets have agreed to a trade that will send wide receiver Mike Williams to Pittsburgh. The move will add depth to the Steelers receiver unit while leaving Chargers fans wondering who could be the next trade target for their team.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Chargers "looked into it" before the Steelers made the move.
Williams had some strong seasons with the Chargers, including two years where the receiver had over 1,000 yards receiving. However, a serious knee injury last season has Williams looking a little different in 2024. The former first-round pick has just 12 receptions and 166 yards receiving this season.
So, the reunion between the Chargers and Williams is not happening. Where can the team find receiving depth now? Thankfully, I don't get paid millions of dollars to make those kinds of decisions. However, the people who do may want to hurry. It will be 4 p.m. before you know it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers NFL trade deadline rumor tracker: Latest reports and updates
Los Angeles Chargers last second trade offers ahead of deadline
Did Jim Harbaugh just spoil Chargers' trade deadline plans?
Chargers' Khalil Mack involved in 'dream' trade deadline scenario
Cleveland Browns weapon is ideal Chargers trade deadline target