Chargers just miss on a Jim Harbaugh weapon in new mock draft
One thing's clear for the Los Angeles Chargers: they need to upgrade their offensive weapons. They seemed to have hit on Ladd McConkey, who has 815 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. Outside of him, the Chargers don't have another serious threat to win their battles and take pressure off of McConkey.
Justin Herbert would certainly benefit from having another top-tier playmaker on his offense. Upgrading at tight end seems ideal, despite Will Dissly's career year. He's been solid, catching 43 passes for 418 yards and one touchdown, but the Chargers can clearly get better production at the position.
In Field Yates' recent mock draft, Michigan's Colston Loveland seems like the ideal candidate to pair with Harbaugh on the Chargers. Unfortunately in this scenario, Loveland was taken by the rival Denver Broncos with the No.21 pick. The Chargers still land a top tight end prospect, selecting Penn State product Tyler Warren three picks after.
"The Chargers' identity under Jim Harbaugh seems ideal for Warren. He's tough, physical, fast and explosive, and he does damage as a run blocker on top of his receiving production. I could make a case that Warren is among college football's best players with the ball in his hands, with 615 of his 1,062 yards coming after the catch this season. The Chargers have leaned on Will Dissly as their top tight end, but Warren would offer more big-play upside."
Warren's caught 88 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns for the Nittany Lions this year. Adding a playmaker like Warren to the Chargers offense would do wonders for the future.
