Chargers miss multiple starters after inactives reveal vs. Titans
Big injury questions for the likes of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa chased the Los Angeles Chargers into the Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.
The team’s inactives list for Sunday’s game provided some clarity:
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
- RG Trey Pipkins (ankle)
- TE Stone Smartt (ankle)
- RB Kimani Vidal
- DL Justin Eboigbe
- OL Jordan McFadden
- QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd)
After recent admissions about his playing time, Bosa will once again be on a pitch count. The Mack injury saga was a tightly-kept secret for most of the week, even by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Of note is guard Trey Pipkins being unavailable in front of Justin Herbert, which means Jamaree Salyer should step into a starting role on the interior.
In the end, the Chargers miss at least one starter on both sides of the ball, with the defensive secondary once again asked to pick up the slack while Kristian Fulton battles injuries, too.
