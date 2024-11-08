Chargers get more bad injury news ahead of Week 10 vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers remain one of the most interesting daily injury report teams in the NFL.
This time, it’s the second injury report of the week for the Chargers before they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
For example, star running back J.K. Dobbins, despite being listed as “rest” on the report, missed his second straight practice. Star defensive end Joey Bosa was limited for the second day in a row.
Notably, important pieces like cornerback Kristian Fulton and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins didn’t practice either.
And biggest of all is the injury saga of Khalil Mack, who denied anything was wrong after he limped off the field late in a Week 9 win. But now, Mack hasn’t practiced for two straight days, throwing his status for the game against the Titans in doubt.
Mack is by far the biggest name to watch on the final injury report of the week. But Jim Harbaugh’s team is also looking at key pieces of the offense and multiple key defenders with uncertain status going into the weekend, too.
