Chargers need to pick up pieces after Justin Herbert's OL helped Giants make history
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't look like themselves on Sunday. They lost to a then-winless New York Giants team, who started rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The Chargers sacked Dart five times, but it wasn't great on the other end. Justin Herbert was only sacked twice, which could be seen as a miracle considering the circumstances. Herbert took 12 hits on the day due to his makeshift offensive line and was pressured basically on almost every dropback.
It didn't help that the Giants have one of the strongest defensive fronts in football, as they manhandled the Chargers' offensive line all afternoon. The Chargers were so bad that it actually led to a historic performance for the Giants defense.
Herbert was pressured on nearly 3/4 of dropbacks according to this stat, which is just an absurd amount. Once Joe Alt left the game early, it was basically free game for the Giants' pass rush.
The Chargers need to figure out a plan to protect their quarterback quickly to avoid another performance like this.
