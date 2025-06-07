Chargers news: Bud Dupree contract, jersey number swap, key offseason dates and more
The Los Angeles Chargers remained in the news this week with an unexpected contract extension, some team announcements and practice sessions that raised a handful of interesting points.
Here’s a quick roundup of some of the most notable recent Chargers news.
Chargers key offseason dates
The Chargers rounded up all of the key offseason dates to know for the team, starting with must-know items in mid-July.
Chargers training camp schedule
The Chargers also revealed the training camp schedule this year, including two dates in San Diego.
Chargers jersey number swap reveal
A Chargers player detailed how a certain jersey number swap came about this offseason after free agency and the draft.
Chargers player picks up new hobbies
In a standard NFL offseason story, a Chargers player has revealed some new hobbies that fans might find interesting.
Why the Chargers made that surprise contract extension
The Chargers surprised some fans with a contract extension this week. So what’s the deal behind the move…and the reason?
Ladd McConkey hype
