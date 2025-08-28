Charger Report

Chargers news: Najee Harris trending in right direction, practice squad set, and more

The latest Los Angeles Chargers news for Thursday, August 28.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have put the hardest part of the NFL schedule behind them with the roster cut deadline officially passed.

However, Wednesday was just as chaotic as the team had to decide on who would make the practice squad.

Let's take a closer look at the headlines surrounding the team.

Najee Harris

When the news of the 53-man roster was released, fans noticed that running back Najee Harris had been moved from the injured list to an active member of the roster. That should be good news for the potential of Harris taking the field in Week 1.

Practice Squad

Head coach Jim Harbaugh reveals the practice squad, which includes the return of veteran safety Tony Jefferson after it was announced he would be part of the team's cuts on Tuesday.

Not Great News

Linebacker Junior Colson's season ended before it could even begin. The second-year linebacker has been shut down for the season and will undergo shoulder surgery.

Another Injury

After putting cornerback Eric Rogers on the IR, the Chargers added linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips to the active roster.

Captains

The roster is complete, and the Chargers have released the six players who will be captains for the team this season. To no surprise, quarterback Justin Herbert and veteran linebacker Khalil Mack are two of the six captains.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
