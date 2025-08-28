Chargers news: Najee Harris trending in right direction, practice squad set, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers have put the hardest part of the NFL schedule behind them with the roster cut deadline officially passed.
However, Wednesday was just as chaotic as the team had to decide on who would make the practice squad.
Let's take a closer look at the headlines surrounding the team.
Najee Harris
When the news of the 53-man roster was released, fans noticed that running back Najee Harris had been moved from the injured list to an active member of the roster. That should be good news for the potential of Harris taking the field in Week 1.
Practice Squad
Head coach Jim Harbaugh reveals the practice squad, which includes the return of veteran safety Tony Jefferson after it was announced he would be part of the team's cuts on Tuesday.
Not Great News
Linebacker Junior Colson's season ended before it could even begin. The second-year linebacker has been shut down for the season and will undergo shoulder surgery.
Another Injury
After putting cornerback Eric Rogers on the IR, the Chargers added linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips to the active roster.
Captains
The roster is complete, and the Chargers have released the six players who will be captains for the team this season. To no surprise, quarterback Justin Herbert and veteran linebacker Khalil Mack are two of the six captains.