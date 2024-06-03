Chargers News: Second-Year DL Needs To Impress This Season... Or Else
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season ready to show the rest of the league that they are ready to shock everyone. After bringing in new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Bolts are looking to build a sustained winner, with this team being the trial run.
The offense may be a work in progress but the defense should be very good. The Bolts bring back a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, especially along the defensive front.
Los Angeles has a ton of guys who can play there, which can mean that others down on the depth chart have to perform well, otherwise, they will likely be cut. According to Travis Wakeman of Sporting News, defensive lineman Scott Matlock will have to make his mark or risk being cut.
"The defensive line is where there could be a big opportunity on this roster. Justin Eboigbe was drafted in the fourth round but that was really the only addition this offseason, meaning the competition will be wide open. The Chargers drafted Scott Matlock in the sixth round last year out of Boise State but his rookie season was a quiet one. He will need to make more of an impact this year."
Matlock appeared in 12 games last season for the Bolts, posting 15 total tackles. He had one of them for a loss but he will need a better showing going forward.
If he can't perform well during training camp and likely preseason, he will probably be cut. Los Angeles has a lot of depth along the defensive line so the margin for error is very small.
