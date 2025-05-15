Chargers seek NFL approval to sell off stake in franchise
The Los Angeles Chargers and owner Dean Spanos have requested approval to sell an eight percent stake in the team.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Chargers will attempt to sell the stake to private investment firm Arctos.
If approved, the Spanos family would still have the controlling stake at 61 percent.
Popper explained how the Chargers are one of the first teams to use new NFL rules in this manner:
“In August 2024, the NFL approved a measure that allows private equity firms to purchase up to 10 percent stakes in clubs. According to league sources, the Chargers have been in communication with multiple firms approved by the league about potential sales.”
In 2024, the Chargers sold a 27 percent stake to Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, resolving a legal dispute between Spanos siblings in the process.
