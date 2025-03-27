Chargers’ projected NFL mock draft trade presents dream scenario for Jim Harbaugh
It’s easy to envision Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers making at least one significant trade in the 2025 NFL draft, especially coming off last year’s heist when they moved up to take Ladd McConkey.
If it happens in the first round, perhaps the move is Harbaugh and the Chargers trading down in the order while still addressing a major need.
Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano has the Chargers doing this in a new mock draft by moving down to No. 27 via trade with the Baltimore Ravens and then selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker:
“They were already too far down in the first round to find the tight end or receiver they need to help their offense. But they might need an interior offensive lineman even more. Even with a quarterback like Justin Herbert, coach Jim Harbaugh wants to play more of a power style. The best way to do that is to get a big body to help clear room for new running back Najee Harris. The 6-5, 325-pound Booker can do just that. And if he can help in protecting Herber,t too, it might help out the offense more than another receiver possibly could.”
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers say ‘no thanks’ on $69 million free agent risk
Talk about a super-realistic trade that could happen.
In this scenario, the Chargers really lean into general manager Joe Hortiz’s past connections with the Ravens to execute a trade. It stockpiles draft assets to further improve the roster while still permitting them a massive upgrade at one of their guard spots.
Plus, in this mock draft, both tight ends (Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland) and a host of other possible draft targets (Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, etc.) are already off the board at No. 22 for the Chargers, anyway.
In fact, the Chargers taking Booker at No. 22 would be a massive win, making it two huge upgrades to the interior alongside the arrival of free agent Mekhi Becton. Trading down and still getting Booker would be A+ material.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' top free-agent signing has some interesting contract details revealed
Chargers' free-agency splash crowned the most underrated move of all
Chargers free agent signing's key stats are good news for Justin Herbert
Super Bowl LIX champion guard is Chargers’ top free-agent addition with most upside
Los Angeles Chargers get passsing grade for 2025 free-agent class to date
Chargers linked to star WR trade that would change Justin Herbert's destiny