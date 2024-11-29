Former NFL QB says Jim Harbaugh is crazy -- in a good way
The culture of the Los Angeles Chargers has completely flipped in less than a calendar year. Since the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, a new identity has been placed upon the Chargers, one that adapts to the "old-school" mentality of football.
Harbaugh's Chargers are 7-4 and in prime position to make the playoffs. They've exceeded expectations thus far, coming off of a 5-12 campaign in 2023. Chris Simms hopped on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the state of the Chargers and what Harbaugh's brought to the organization in just 12 weeks.
"He's crazy in a good way," Simms said of Harbaugh. "He's all about football, his social skills are different definitely. He is a pretty damn good guy."
Simms went into detail about how he and Harbaugh originally got off on bad terms when he was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and how their relationship has strengthened since. With the way Harbaugh's injected his style of coaching into this Chargers team, more praise like this is in store.
