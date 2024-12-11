Chargers might not be able to target Bengals WR Tee Higgins after all
Tee Higgins is expected to be the top wide receiver available in the upcoming free agency class. Or, will he be? The Cincinnati Bengals haven't shown much of a desire to extend Higgins, leading many to believe he'd walk at the end of this season.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be on the prowl for a capable weapon to pair with star rookie Ladd McConkey. Higgins would fit that role perfectly, but it doesn't seem that his path to free agency will be easy. After the Bengals' 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Joe Burrow had some interesting comments about Higgins' future with the team.
“I’m confident that we’re gonna be able to do what it takes to get Tee back,”Burrow told the media, according to Paul Dehner Jr of the Athletic. “I know that I’m going to do what it takes to get him back.
With two 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt, Higgins will be a prime target for any team looking to add to their offense. The Chargers are one of those teams, but it doesn't look like the Bengals are going to let Higgins walk that easy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs