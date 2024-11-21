Chargers might help one bettor’s wild wager pay off big
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to win over more people by the week as the Jim Harbaugh era starts with a serious threat of contention.
Onlookers are starting to talk with their wallets, too.
According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, one brave bettor has thrown down a $30,000 wager that the Chargers will win the AFC crown this year—the payout at +1300 odds would be $390,000.
Bold, yet not a totally bad play before the lines might adjust to better respect a Chargers team that has won five of its last six since a Week 5 bye. The Chargers aren’t just getting healthier by the week, either—they just took down a possible AFC playoff contender with the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That quieted some whispers that the Chargers had yet to beat anyone of merit during the current streak.
Next, we’ll see if the Chargers are legit thanks to the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. After that, they close the season with four AFC games over six outings, including AFC West rematches with Kansas City, Denver, and Las Vegas.
Rest assured this bettor and others with even small investments on the Chargers will be paying close attention.
