Chargers advised to pair Ladd McConkey with free agent Tee Higgins
The calls for the Los Angeles Chargers to pursue Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in free agency continue to grow.
Before the Chargers went out and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, some suggested the Chargers as one of the best fits in all of free agency for Higgins.
After the loss? The idea has only ramped up, courtesy of names like ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who sent out the following on social media: “Pair Ladd with Tee Higgins and we’re cooking with gas”
As always, there are a few important things to bring up with the idea. For one, the Chargers do project to have $75 million in cap space next offseason and a massive need.
Two, though, is that while Higgins is a No. 1 target who would fit well in the offense with Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert, he’s consistently unavailable due to injuries. That issue, combined with a market-resetting contract on the open market, might keep the Chargers away.
Still, the booming idea keeps resurfacing fro a reason. After the loss to the Ravens, it’s because former first-round pick Quentin Johnston went out and caught zero of his five targets with three drops in critical moments, putting him alongside names like Travis Benjamin in Chargers lore.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news immediately after loss to Ravens
Chargers playoff picture: How AFC seedings changed with loss to Ravens
Chargers, Quentin Johnston ripped for flopping vs. Ravens
Chargers' key defender spotted in walking boot for Week 12 vs. Ravens