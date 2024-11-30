Chargers passing on Malik Nabers looks even better after Giants WR's outburst
Many debate about whether the Los Angeles Chargers should have taken Malik Nabers instead of Joe Alt in the NFL draft has gone silent.
And it’s not hard to see why.
While wideout remains a serious need for Justin Herbert’s offense, Jim Harbaugh’s team also enjoys elite offensive tackle play on both edges—something most teams go a decade or more hoping to find.
It certainly helps that Nabers, frustrated with his 2-10 New York Giants that benched Daniel Jones, has dropped post game quotes about he’s “tired of going out there and losing,” according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Or this: "I mean, obviously it ain't the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback. I mean, take a look. Take a look. It ain't the quarterback."
Nabers has 740 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games so far in New York. While one could argue those numbers would be much higher in Herbert’s offense, the tradeoff doesn’t seem all that worth it on multiple levels.
Besides, if the Chargers had taken Nabers, that probably means they don’t back into second-round breakout Ladd McConkey, who leads the team in receiving with 698 yards and four scores over 11 games. That, and Herbert’s probably getting hit quite a bit more.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Is Keenan Allen plotting a return to the Chargers?
Chargers suggested as free-agency fit for former Lions 2nd-round pick
Chargers fans should be refunded after flex, says former NFL CEO
Chargers’ breakout player suddenly question mark vs. Falcons
Is Chargers star headed to injured reserve during critical stretch?