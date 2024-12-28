What channel is Chargers vs. Patriots? Time, TV streaming info for Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of a thrilling comeback victory last Thursday night against the rival Denver Broncos, moving one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. Justin Herbert carried the offense on his back in the second half, helping the Chargers to a 9-6 record.
This week, they'll be on the road against the New England Patriots, who sit at 3-12 and among the worst teams in the league. Rookie Draye Maye has played well at moments, so the Chargers defense will need to keep him in check in order to win this crucial game.
The Chargers will also be getting back running back J.K. Dobbins this week, so the run game may be leaned on more often than not.
Here's a look at television, streaming, and radio info for the game from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
What channel is Patriots vs. Chargers game on today?
TV Channel: NFL Network
Start time: 1 pm ET
Play-by-play: Chris Rose
Analyst: Ross Tucker
Sideline: Steve Wyche
Radio: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, KXNT 840 AM (Las Vegas, NV), KNWZ FM (Palm Springs), KATY 101.3 FM (San Bernardino), KBFP 800 AM (Bakersfield) and KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM (Eugene, OR).
Where to watch Patriots vs. Chargers on livestream
Patriots vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
Patriots vs. Chargers predictions, picks, odds
The Chargers have a chance to punch their postseason ticket while playing one of the worst teams in the AFC. They'll win this one handily. Chargers 31, Patriots 20
Odds: Chargers by 11 (42.5 O/U)
All odds via ESPN BET.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
