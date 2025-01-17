Philip Rivers' son receives first offer from SEC school
The face of the Los Angeles Chargers for the last twenty years has been former quarterback Phillip Rivers.
Rivers spent 16 years with the Chargers, earning eight Pro Bowl selections, as well as AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.
MORE: Making the Case For Philip Rivers to Be a First-Ballot HOF
Now, Rivers' journey looks a little different. This time, the Chargers legend is watching his own son, Gunner, carve out his own path.
Gunner Rivers is currently the number four overall quarterback in the 2027 recruiting rankings, according to On3 Sports.
According to On3 Sports, Rivers has received offers from Miami, North Carolina State, Boston College, and now two SEC schools.
Auburn and South Carolina have confirmed their interest in the second-generation start by offering scholarships.
While 2027 may seem far away at the moment, it won't be long before another Rivers is dominating at the college level.
The Alabama high school star already has an offer from the Tigers. However, one has to wonder if the Alabama Crimson Tide will also play a part in his process.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 1st-round draft pick set for 2025 NFL draft
Chargers predicted to go after NFL free agency's top players at key need
Los Angeles Chargers legend advises Khalil Mack against retirement
Chargers encouraged to ‘overpay’ for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
Los Angeles Chargers named destination for contentious WR