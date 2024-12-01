Chargers WR calls out fans over Quentin Johnston comments
One Los Angeles Chargers player wasn’t too thrilled with what some fans had to say about wide receiver Quentin Johnston after last week’s game.
Exiting Week 12, where Johnston had several key drops and caught zero passes on five targets, the former first-round pick was under plenty of fire.
But some social media accounts took it too far, suggesting that a pretty standard-fare post from rookie Brenden Rice was actually some sort of veiled shot at Johnston.
Once the post started to pick up steam, Rice actually took to social media to post a message on the topic:
Everything out of the Chargers’ building since Johnston’s rough outing has been positive, so it’s not a surprise to hear a player stick up for him in public and cut through some of the noise.
It would also be pretty foolish for the Chargers to give up on a first-round player so quickly, though it’s also understandable if fans want to see some of a high-upside prospect like the seventh-rounder Rice, too.
