Chargers CB's cryptic post leaves fans confused
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has been one of the more mysterious details of the team’s first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has been asked almost weekly about Samuel, which makes sense given the cornerback’s injury saga.
Samuel, on injured reserve since Week 6, oddly went to that list after the team’s bye week—after practicing that week. Harbaugh himself has said he’s been instructed not to share details and has been vague about whether Samuel would actually return this season.
Not long after this latest update to the saga, Samuel apparently took to Instagram and shared a message that had fans confused, as captured by ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Here’s the screenshot and a few of the reactions:
