Chargers player issues message to fans after surgery, injury comeback begins
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley wasn’t at the Pro Bowl this week with the likes of Derwin James and Joey Bosa.
Instead, Henley was undergoing surgery in the wake of his revealing that he played through a torn labrum for most of last season.
Henley posted the following message on social media: “Road to recovery begins today post surgery let’s go Bolt fam.”
What’s interestunig here is one could have probably made a compelling argument for Henley to make the Pro Bowl after his breakout season. He posted a team-high 147 total tackles with one sack and interception, plus eight passes defended – not to mention the 70.5 PFF grade.
Not bad a guy who was seemingly held back by the now-notorious Brandon Staley as a rookie – something he let the world know all about last November.
Now, Henley hits the road to recovery as a key piece of an already-elite defense that will reload over the offseason.
