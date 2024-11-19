Chargers player reveals apparent text message from Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley was at the center of some shade thrown at former Chargers coach Brandon Staley this week.
Henley then took it a step further by sharing a related text message he received from Jim Harbaugh himself.
The brief story: Henley issued a message on social media after his team’s Week 11 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals related to his birthday. He, rather infamously, was at the center of Staley eventually getting fired due to losing the locker room because…Staley wasn’t very nice about wishing him a happy birthday.
So, Henley is now getting some amazing birthday wishes from his new head coach – in the middle of his big breakout season, no less.
Here is the message apparently from Harbaugh himself:
