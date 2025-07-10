Chargers player shares story about Justin Herbert's wild antics at recent dinner
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been under fire lately.
Perhaps the most notable example was Herbert’s former Chargers teammate throwing out some shade when asked about how the franchise passer can take the next step.
But Herbert? Let’s just say he seems unbothered by it all.
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker just so happened to throw out the perfect example in a recent interview.
During a sitdown on “The Herd” this week, Dicker revealed that he and Herbert hit a restaurant recently while wearing red contact lenses, having fun with seeing the reactions of people out in public. And no, it doesn’t sound like that many people even recognized one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the world (and Dicker is a pretty good kicker, too!).
It just goes to show that Herbert likes to keep it low-key. But that doesn’t mean there are leadership or teammate bonding issues like some outside the organization might want to suggest.
The funny reveal clip from the interview:
