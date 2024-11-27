Chargers player swiped by Seahawks on waiver wire
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost a player on waivers as the prep for Week 13 begins in earnest.
Before Monday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers made a small flurry of roster moves. Tucked in among those was waiving defensive back AJ Finley.
Now, Finley is a member of the Seattle Seahawks, the team that scooped in and put a claim on him on the waiver wire, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
There is an outside chance the Chargers wanted to put Finley back on the practice squad if he cleared waivers. He was, after all, up and down as a rookie last year after coming aboard and impressing as an undrafted free agent.
Instead, the Seahawks had other plans. It’s a bummer for the Chargers, considering Finley was involved in the roster moves Monday that included two other cornerbacks going to the active roster. One of those, veteran Eli Apple, suffered an injury against the Ravens, so the team could’ve used the depth after the roster shuffling.
Alas, the Chargers will have to consider the waiver wire and other means if the need for further depth pops back up.
