Chargers WR takes shot at Justin Herbert's critics
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert put the team on his back in Week 16 during the primetime win over the Denver Broncos.
Now, Chargers players want to see the Herbert criticism silenced.
Chargers wideout Simi Fehoko was one of the most vocal about this after the game, writing the following on social media: “Yall can dead all that 10 slander. At this point you either know ball or you don’t. One of the best to do it”
Herbert had taken some heat this season for his numbers and overall fit in the Jim Harbaugh-Greg Roman offense. Silly heat, though, considering that everybody knows this version of the Chargers want to establish the run, not make fantasy football owners happy.
Thursday night was a good example of how well the marriage of Herbert and Harbaugh works, though. The stat line wasn’t all that hot—284 passing yards with two touchdowns and one costly interception.
But the late scrambles to convert third downs? The wicked strength needed to throw accurate scores on the run? The situational awareness to pitch a ball through the lines in the trenches to a running back who can take it for a touchdown? All while playing through multiple injuries?
Herbert used the primetime stage to quiet his doubters, at least for the time being.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers took advantage of Sean Payton’s cowardly punt to complete season sweep
What is a fair catch kick? Chargers’ rarest play in football, explained
Chargers win vs. Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 16
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
Chargers sweep Broncos: Social media reactions following win