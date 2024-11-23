Chargers players hit with big fines due to actions vs. Bengals
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a week later, picked up a few fine letters from the NFL, too.
The NFL hit Chargers star Derwin James for a horse collar tackle against Bengals running back Chase Brown, a $16,883 fine that adds to his NFL-leading total of money lost due to similar matters involving rules intended to protect players’ health and safety.
James wasn’t alone, either. Defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia received a $5,915 fine letter from the NFL for his roughing the passer hit on Joe Burrow, which included using his entire body weight during the play.
Earlier this year, James served a one-game suspension for repeated hits to the heads of opponents. He later returned from suspension and had some choice thoughts about the entire ordeal.
The Chargers have struggled in this area in 2024. Back in October, Khalil Mack got fined $22,511 for one infraction and linebacker Denzel Perryman received a $66,666 fine.
