Chargers players fined for actions vs. Patriots in Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers have eyes on the playoffs just after the team’s season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The NFL, on the other hand, has eyes on player discipline and bank accounts.
Before the Chargers take on the Raiders in Week 18, word about the NFL’s fines from the prior weeks’ games went live. There, two Chargers players received fine letters for actions during the team’s win over the New England Patriots.
According to NFL operations, Chargers linebacker Junior Colson was fined $6,088 for a hip-drop tackle that occurred in the fourth quarter. Pass-rusher Tuli Tuipulotu received a fine letter of $8,297 due to a “violent gesture” he made in the second quarter.
Without going into the semantics of a gesture being more costly than a style of tackle that endangers the health of other players, these are standard-fare fines and on the lighter side of things.
Just ask Keion White of the Patriots—who makes the list with a $28,139 fine due to a horse-collar tackle.
As usual, Chargers players will likely appeal the fines.
