Chargers playoff opponent could mean huge primetime spotlight
The Los Angeles Chargers might be the most interesting playoff team in Round 1 when it comes to the NFL’s scheduling options.
Those Chargers could play the Houston Texans in Round 1 of the playoffs—or get a rematch with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.
One of those games feels like an early Saturday filler playoff game.
The other feels like a primetime, heavyweight playoff bout.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers (and fans) likely prefer the matchup against Houston first, despite it surely occupying a lesser scheduling slot. Those Texans are just 9-7 and have lost two in a row entering the season finale. The Ravens are 11-5 with MVP contender Lamar Jackson under center and in Week 12 on primetime, Baltimore beat the Chargers 30-23.
Still, another HarBowl would get major primetime treatment and the Chargers have to feel much better about their overall health and offense compared to the last time they met the Ravens on the field.
Either way, the Chargers will know on Saturday night whether they have a chance to move up to the fifth seed. If not, they could opt to rest in Week 18 ahead of what could be a short-week turnaround to Round 1 of the playoffs.
