Chargers playoff picture: How AFC seedings changed with loss to Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 7-4 on the season after their Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The 30-23 loss was surprising, as the Chargers came out swinging early. Their defense, which allowed just 14.5 points per game coming in, allowed more than double that to the Ravens. With this win, the Chargers drop to the sixth seed, while the Ravens move up to fifth.
The 10-1 Chiefs still reign supreme in the AFC, as they won on a last-second field goal to defeat the Panthers. The 9-2 Bills and 8-3 Steelers also remain in the same spots as last week, holding the second and third seeds respectively.
There wasn't much movement in the bottom of the barrel. After the seventh seed, the only notable move was the 5-6 Dolphins moving to the eighth spot, as they look to climb back into the playoff picture.
AFC playoff standings
1. Chiefs (10-1)
2. Bills (9-2)
3. Steelers (8-3)
4. Texans (7-5)
5. Ravens (8-4)
6. Chargers (7-4)
7. Broncos (7-5)
8. Dolphins (5-6)
9. Colts (5-7)
10. Bengals (4-7)
11. Browns (3-8)
12. Jets (3-8)
13. Titans (3-8)
14. Patriots (3-9)
15. Jaguars (2-9)
16. Raiders (2-9)
