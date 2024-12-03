Chargers playoff picture: How AFC seedings changed with win over Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers got back on track with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, which had a big impact on their seeding in the playoff standings.
The rest of the schedule gave the Chargers some help, too. The Miami Dolphins fell to 5-7 with a loss to the Green Bay Packers. And the Cincinnati Bengals fully fell out of the picture at 4-8 with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Perhaps the biggest one was the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the Baltimore Ravens, dropping the latter to 8-5 and out of the Chargers’ way in the wild card race.
Granted, it would have been nice if the Jacksonville Jaguars could have upset the Houston Texans, and it stings that the Denver Broncos kept pace with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
But overall? It’s hard to complain that the Chargers control their own fate with a high seed entering Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
AFC playoff standings
1. Chiefs (11-1)
2. Bills (10-2)
3. Steelers (9-3)
5. Chargers (8-4)
4. Texans (8-5)
6. Ravens (8-5)
7. Broncos (8-5)
8. Colts (6-7)
9. Dolphins (5-7)
10. Bengals (4-8)
11. Browns (3-9)
12. Jets (3-9)
13. Titans (3-9)
14. Patriots (3-10)
15. Jaguars (2-10)
16. Raiders (2-10)
