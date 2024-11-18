Chargers playoff picture: How AFC seedings changed with win over Bengals
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 7-3 with the nail-biter of a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
That 34-27 triumph came on the same day the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season, moving to 9-1 and making the AFC West just a little more interesting.
Elsewhere in the AFC, the AFC North and wildcard outlook got a little more messy as the Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens by just two points.
Otherwise, it was a quiet week that further separated the top half from the bottom in a downtrodden overall conference. That is a good thing for a Chargers team that continues to roll while controlling its own destiny.
AFC playoff standings
1. Chiefs (9-1)
2. Bills (8-2)
3. Steelers (7-2)
5. Chargers (7-3)
6. Ravens (7-4)
4. Texans (6-4)
7. Broncos (6-5)
8. Colts (5-6)
9. Dolphins (4-6)
10. Bengals (4-7)
11. Jets (3-8)
12. Patriots (3-8)
13. Browns (2-8)
14. Titans (2-8)
15. Raiders (2-8)
16. Jaguars (2-8)
