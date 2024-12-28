Chargers playoff picture: Fans cheering for Bengals victory over hated rival
The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched a postseason berth with a 40-7 win over the New England Patriots in Week 17. Now, it is time to look at the seeding for the AFC.
Currently, the Chargers are sitting in the sixth seed in the AFC. However, the team can get the fifth seed with a win next week and a Steelers loss. They can also move to the seventh seed with a loss and the Denver Broncos winning out.
MORE: Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Patriots
This is why Chargers fans should be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to take down the Broncos. Chargers fans don't root for the Broncos anyway, but this weekend, it feels like the hate should be flowing through the veins more than usual.
The Bengals still have something to play for, as the team still has a shot at postseason hopes, no matter how small they are. However, a win over the Broncos is all that they control.
The Chargers can't do worse than the sixth seed if the Broncos lose today. So, it's time to get your Bengals gear on, folks!
