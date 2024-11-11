Chargers playoff picture: How AFC seedings changed with win over Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers helped themselves in the AFC playoff race in Week 10 with a win over the Tennessee Titans.
But the AFC sure helped the Chargers here and there, too.
Elsewhere in Week 10, the Cincinnati Bengals went down at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, harming their playoff chances. Hope for the Indianapolis Colts dimmed with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Ditto for the Denver Broncos, losers to the Kansas City Chiefs. And as if there were any doubt, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets fell farther out of the picture with a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
And on Sunday Night Football, the Houston Texans went down, actually putting them just below the Chargers in overall record.
That leaves the Chargers as just one of two teams in the conference with six wins and firmly in that sixth playoff spot.
All the Chargers have to do now is take care of business against AFC opponents Cincinnati and Baltimore over the next two weeks to stay strong. Later, they close the season with four conference opponents over their final five games.
AFC playoff standings
1. Chiefs (9-0)
2. Bills (8-2)
3. Steelers (7-2)
5. Ravens (7-3)
6. Chargers (6-3)
4. Texans (6-4)
7. Broncos (5-5)
8. Colts (4-6)
9. Bengals (4-6)
10. Jets (3-7)
11. Patriots (3-7)
12. Dolphins (2-6)
13. Browns (2-7)
14. Titans (2-7)
15. Raiders (2-7)
16. Jaguars (2-8)
