Chargers' playoff standings get a boost with early Week 13 scores
The Los Angeles Chargers got to relax on Thanksgiving this week and watch as their advantage in the AFC playoff race grew due to other results.
There, the Miami Dolphins going down at the hands of the Green Bay Packers 30-17 meant that the Chargers’ chances at a playoff berth boomed.
In fact, with six games left, it would be an almost unacceptable collapse for the Chargers to miss the postseason at this point. They sit at 7-4 and in control of a wild card spot, while the next closest teams in the conversation–like those Dolphins–only have five wins on the season.
The Chargers taking care of business against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 would go a long way toward providing even more breathing room.
AFC playoff standings
1. Chiefs (10-1)
2. Bills (9-2)
3. Steelers (8-3)
4. Texans (7-5)
5. Ravens (8-4)
6. Chargers (7-4)
7. Broncos (7-5)
9. Dolphins (5-7)
8. Colts (5-7)
10. Bengals (4-7)
11. Browns (3-8)
12. Jets (3-8)
13. Titans (3-8)
14. Patriots (3-9)
15. Jaguars (2-9)
16. Raiders (2-9)
